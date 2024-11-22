Browns Nation

Friday, November 22, 2024
Fans React To Browns' Win Over Steelers

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns scores a 2 yard touchdown against Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The snow fell throughout the night, as did a double-digit fourth-quarter lead for the Cleveland Browns.

Neither mattered as Nick Chubb scored twice, punching in the decisive touchdown against Pittsburgh for the Browns to earn a 24-19 victory over their AFC North foes in a game that will be remembered for years to come.

Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston again led a fourth-quarter comeback against an AFC North rival.

The immediate fan reaction after the contest focused on a defensive battle, pairing the Browns’ Myles Garrett against the Steelers’ TJ Watt.

Garrett finished with the better stat line, earning three first-half sacks and a total of five tackles on the night.

Watt finished the game with four tackles, including one tackle for loss.

Garrett wasn’t the only player getting praise after the team’s second straight victory over Pittsburgh.

Fans were also pointing to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as he finished the night with six receptions for 85 yards against Pittsburgh.

X user Joey Keller went so far as to call this Jeudy’s “Legacy Game.”

The weather was another element that made Thursday’s night game a special one.

A few fans pointed out that the Browns’ proposed new domed stadium would have prevented such a night from occurring, like X user Matkafee.

The Browns will enjoy a 12-day rest before returning to the field, playing another primetime game on December 2 against the Denver Broncos.

