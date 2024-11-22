Report: Browns Have Made A Decision About Kevin Stefanski’s Future

The Cleveland Browns’ upcoming Thursday Night Football clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers has sparked intense speculation about head coach Kevin Stefanski’s future.

Rumors of his potential dismissal have gained traction, fueled by the team’s Week 11 struggles and owner Jimmy Haslam’s history of dismissing coaches following Steelers defeats.

Yet, despite the Browns’ disappointing 2-8 record, Stefanski’s position appears more secure than speculation suggests.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport addressed these concerns during Thursday’s episode of The Insiders, indicating Stefanski will retain his role as Browns’ head coach through 2025.

Rapoport expressed surprise at the questions surrounding Stefanski’s job security, emphasizing the stability of his position.

“Kevin Stefanski, to my knowledge, based on everything I know, is not going anywhere,” Rapoport stated. “I assume people will still be asking. It has been an unfortunate season. They don’t have the results they wanted. But I would be beyond stunned if Kevin Stefanski was not the Browns’ coach next year.”

Kevin Stefanski "not going anywhere," expected to remain as Browns head coach in 2025, per @RapSheet https://t.co/NWQmqW6S9h pic.twitter.com/gT0okfltkk — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 21, 2024

The Browns’ struggles this season extend beyond their injury woes. Deshaun Watson’s subpar performance before his season-ending injury significantly impacted the team’s trajectory.

The defense, which ranked among the NFL’s elite last season, has shown notable regression. These factors have contributed to Cleveland’s underwhelming campaign.

Stefanski’s tenure has seen both highs and lows. The two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year orchestrated a remarkable four-win improvement last season.

However, with only two winning seasons across five years, a defeat on Thursday would cement another losing record for Cleveland.

Yet this time, despite the familiar pattern of uncertainty, Stefanski’s position appears to have the front office’s backing.

NEXT:

Latest Odds Show Browns' Chances Of Drafting First Overall In 2025