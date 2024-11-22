Browns Nation

Thursday, November 21, 2024
Report: Browns Have Made A Decision About Kevin Stefanski’s Future

By
Leave a Comment
Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ upcoming Thursday Night Football clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers has sparked intense speculation about head coach Kevin Stefanski’s future.

Rumors of his potential dismissal have gained traction, fueled by the team’s Week 11 struggles and owner Jimmy Haslam’s history of dismissing coaches following Steelers defeats.

Yet, despite the Browns’ disappointing 2-8 record, Stefanski’s position appears more secure than speculation suggests.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport addressed these concerns during Thursday’s episode of The Insiders, indicating Stefanski will retain his role as Browns’ head coach through 2025.

Rapoport expressed surprise at the questions surrounding Stefanski’s job security, emphasizing the stability of his position.

“Kevin Stefanski, to my knowledge, based on everything I know, is not going anywhere,” Rapoport stated. “I assume people will still be asking. It has been an unfortunate season. They don’t have the results they wanted. But I would be beyond stunned if Kevin Stefanski was not the Browns’ coach next year.”

The Browns’ struggles this season extend beyond their injury woes. Deshaun Watson’s subpar performance before his season-ending injury significantly impacted the team’s trajectory.

The defense, which ranked among the NFL’s elite last season, has shown notable regression. These factors have contributed to Cleveland’s underwhelming campaign.

Stefanski’s tenure has seen both highs and lows. The two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year orchestrated a remarkable four-win improvement last season.

However, with only two winning seasons across five years, a defeat on Thursday would cement another losing record for Cleveland.

Yet this time, despite the familiar pattern of uncertainty, Stefanski’s position appears to have the front office’s backing.

Browns Nation