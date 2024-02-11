Fans React To Jarvis Landry’s Recent Comments

After being one of the top slot and hands receivers in football for the better part of a decade, former Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry seemed to fall off the map.

Landry began his career with the Miami Dolphins, where he played four seasons before heading to Cleveland for another four years.

During those eight years, he was one of the most consistent wideouts in the game, and he enjoyed three seasons with more than 100 receptions as well as another three seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

However, after playing a single season with the New Orleans Saints that saw career-low numbers in every notable category, Landry didn’t play at all in 2023.

He’s currently a free agent, looking for his next stop.

And, thanks to a recent post on his Twitter page, there’s speculation that he may want to return to Miami (via Jarvis Juice Landry on Twitter).

I want to wear 14 again!!!!!! 🪧🪧🪧 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 11, 2024

Landry had to stop wearing No. 14 when he went to the Browns, as they retired the number in honor of Otto Graham.

As such, odds are he isn’t talking about going back to Cleveland when he says he wants to wear No. 14 again.

However, that didn’t stop Browns and Dolphins fans from speculating as to what Landry might be talking about.

I think the @Browns have 14 available — Josh West (@J0shWest) February 11, 2024

Come back to Miami — Tyler Arcia (@FinsOfTheEMPIRE) February 11, 2024

Would you ever come back to the browns? — PMT COMMENTER (@thekidfromcincy) February 11, 2024

There’s no question that Browns fans would welcome Landry back in a heartbeat.

However, because they have retired No. 14, they would either need to make an exception for Landry or convince him to wear No. 80 again, which is what he wore during his first tenure with the team.