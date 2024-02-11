Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans React To Jarvis Landry’s Recent Comments

Fans React To Jarvis Landry’s Recent Comments

By

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry
Jarvis Landry (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire)

 

After being one of the top slot and hands receivers in football for the better part of a decade, former Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry seemed to fall off the map.

Landry began his career with the Miami Dolphins, where he played four seasons before heading to Cleveland for another four years.

During those eight years, he was one of the most consistent wideouts in the game, and he enjoyed three seasons with more than 100 receptions as well as another three seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

However, after playing a single season with the New Orleans Saints that saw career-low numbers in every notable category, Landry didn’t play at all in 2023.

He’s currently a free agent, looking for his next stop.

And, thanks to a recent post on his Twitter page, there’s speculation that he may want to return to Miami (via Jarvis Juice Landry on Twitter).

Landry had to stop wearing No. 14 when he went to the Browns, as they retired the number in honor of Otto Graham.

As such, odds are he isn’t talking about going back to Cleveland when he says he wants to wear No. 14 again.

However, that didn’t stop Browns and Dolphins fans from speculating as to what Landry might be talking about.

There’s no question that Browns fans would welcome Landry back in a heartbeat.

However, because they have retired No. 14, they would either need to make an exception for Landry or convince him to wear No. 80 again, which is what he wore during his first tenure with the team.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On Browns' Complex Season

22 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Bold Statement On Kevin Stefanski’s Tenure

22 hours ago

A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the bench during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

49ers Defender Points Out Notable Changes For The Browns

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Uses 2 Words To Describe Coaching Changes

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Hilarious Response To NFL Honors Mistake

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Celebrates Browns Award Winners At NFL Honors

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Sends A Message To Every Browns Winner At NFL Honors

2 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins Admits Desire To Play For 1 AFC Team

2 days ago

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons Claps Back At Myles Garrett’s Critics

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Joined Legendary Club With Another COY Award

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Reporter Notes Potential Effects Of A Domed Browns Stadium

3 days ago

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams

Trent Williams Has High Praise For Browns Star

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Fans React To Browns Statement On Potential New Stadium

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Shares Browns Plans To Build New Stadium

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns Share a Statement On Future Stadium Plans

3 days ago

New England Patriots helmet

Reporter Predicts Another Browns Coach Will Join The Patriots

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Has Clear Message About His Exit From Browns

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Reportedly Decide On New OL Coach

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Legend Names Coach Team Will Miss The Most In 2024

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Laments The Loss Of 1 Coach

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Touching Myles Garrett Gesture With Fan

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

NFL Hall Of Famer Shares Major Myles Garrett Endorsement

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas

Peter King Names 2 Former Browns For His All-Time NFL Roster

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Jim Donovan Names The 'Most Important Hire For The Browns' This Offseason

5 days ago

Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On Browns' Complex Season

No more pages to load