Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On Browns’ Complex Season

Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On Browns’ Complex Season

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Stefanski won the NFL’s 2023 Coach of the Year Award for the way he navigated through adversity.

His leadership helped the 11-6 Cleveland Browns reach the Wild Card round despite multiple injuries.

Cleveland is the first team ever to make the playoffs without their starting tackles, quarterback, and running back.

But Stefanski was quick to give all the credit to the players and his coaching staff, as he told Rich Eisen this week:

On “The Rich Eisen Show”, the pundit asked Stefanski how he kept the team together and winning.

Stefanski reiterated his “1-0 each week” theory, and preparing for games with players available at that point.

To his credit, the coach downplayed the age-old “next man up” mantra.

He says the coaching staff’s task is to keep that next man ready, as opposed to having to get ready.

“The number three guy can become the number one guy pretty quickly in the NFL,” Stefanski said.

He spoke about how there are no redshirt seasons, something that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson learned.

Perhaps the biggest blemish on Cleveland’s season was DTR’s admitted lack of preparation for his first NFL start.

Despite Deshaun Watson’s inability to throw all week, the rookie and the coach assumed the starter would play.

But Stefanski coaxed a win out of his rookie passer in Week 10, and DTR became one of four Browns quarterbacks with a victory this year.

Quarterback wasn’t the only position where backups took ownership on gameday.

It seemed like Stefanski could plug almost anybody in anywhere and keep the team competitive.

And that is how winning football teams are made.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Bold Statement On Kevin Stefanski’s Tenure

21 mins ago

A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the bench during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

49ers Defender Points Out Notable Changes For The Browns

27 mins ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Uses 2 Words To Describe Coaching Changes

31 mins ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Hilarious Response To NFL Honors Mistake

36 mins ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Celebrates Browns Award Winners At NFL Honors

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Sends A Message To Every Browns Winner At NFL Honors

24 hours ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins Admits Desire To Play For 1 AFC Team

1 day ago

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons Claps Back At Myles Garrett’s Critics

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Joined Legendary Club With Another COY Award

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Reporter Notes Potential Effects Of A Domed Browns Stadium

2 days ago

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams

Trent Williams Has High Praise For Browns Star

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Fans React To Browns Statement On Potential New Stadium

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Shares Browns Plans To Build New Stadium

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns Share a Statement On Future Stadium Plans

2 days ago

New England Patriots helmet

Reporter Predicts Another Browns Coach Will Join The Patriots

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Has Clear Message About His Exit From Browns

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Reportedly Decide On New OL Coach

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Legend Names Coach Team Will Miss The Most In 2024

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Laments The Loss Of 1 Coach

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Touching Myles Garrett Gesture With Fan

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

NFL Hall Of Famer Shares Major Myles Garrett Endorsement

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas

Peter King Names 2 Former Browns For His All-Time NFL Roster

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Jim Donovan Names The 'Most Important Hire For The Browns' This Offseason

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Opens Up On Being Mentored By Veterans QBs

4 days ago

Analyst Makes Bold Statement On Kevin Stefanski’s Tenure

No more pages to load