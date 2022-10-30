Fans React To Sunday’s Kareem Hunt News

Cleveland Browns fans woke up on Week 8 to the news that many felt was inevitable.

The Browns, months after the initial request, are reportedly granting running back Kareem Hunt‘s trade request.

Hunt would be a free agent in 2023 so the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, would be looking for a fourth-round pick in a trade deal.

Fans had plenty of reactions (and emotions) to this news.

1. Disappointed

Browns fans are disappointed for a lot of reasons.

If the Browns were winning, this may not have happened.

And this is what happens when you don’t win. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Mechele (@Zingale4) October 30, 2022

And also, Hunt is underutilized this year so his trade value is lower than it would have been in training camp.

…when his trade value is at it lowest… smh — Nate Segall (@nsegall25) October 30, 2022

2. Disgusted

It felt like only a few short weeks ago, the team was celebrating the best running back duo in the NFL, affectionately nicknamed Chunt.

#Browns Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb on being called “Chunt” pic.twitter.com/kGAms5OzuJ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 14, 2022

Now, Hunt will likely be dealt, breaking up this successful partnership that both players clearly enjoyed being a part of.

#Browns are apparently willing to trade half of the best RB duo in the NFL? I hope they realize we don't get any first round picks of we tank this season… — ccrusher1 (@theccrusher1) October 30, 2022

The lack of future first-round draft picks is also on the minds of some fans.

3. Sad

Fans liked the hometown boy, and Hunt was clearly happy to be back in Ohio.

He was involved in the community, including holding a youth football camp at his high school.

#Browns RB Kareem Hunt on his desire to stay in Cleveland long-term during his youth football camp at his alma mater, Willoughby South: pic.twitter.com/5lwXU0fZcX — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) June 29, 2022

Hunt also participated in Jacoby Brissett‘s Halloween charity event this past week.

Kareem Hunt not to worried about being traded he is at a #Browns Halloween event this evening looks like. 😂 pic.twitter.com/f2nPG6rKsk — Dan (@CLBrownsDan) October 24, 2022

It is a sad day.

Another sad day for been a browns fan…. hers to another 20 years of losing football in Cleveland. — Chris (@MrPyrox) October 30, 2022

4. Where Will He Go?

Because this felt inevitable in the event of a Browns MNF loss to Cincinnati and now seems inevitable regardless, the rumor mill has been filled with interested teams for the past couple of weeks.

Bills, Eagles Miami? Maybe Rams for Akers and a 5th? — DarthStu (@CanOWhoppass) October 30, 2022

The Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami Dolphins are teams that Hunt could immediately join and make better.