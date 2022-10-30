Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

Fans React To Sunday’s Kareem Hunt News

By

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans woke up on Week 8 to the news that many felt was inevitable.

The Browns, months after the initial request, are reportedly granting running back Kareem Hunt‘s trade request.

Hunt would be a free agent in 2023 so the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, would be looking for a fourth-round pick in a trade deal.

Fans had plenty of reactions (and emotions) to this news.

 

1. Disappointed

Browns fans are disappointed for a lot of reasons.

If the Browns were winning, this may not have happened.

And also, Hunt is underutilized this year so his trade value is lower than it would have been in training camp.

 

2. Disgusted

It felt like only a few short weeks ago, the team was celebrating the best running back duo in the NFL, affectionately nicknamed Chunt.

Now, Hunt will likely be dealt, breaking up this successful partnership that both players clearly enjoyed being a part of.

The lack of future first-round draft picks is also on the minds of some fans.

 

3. Sad

Fans liked the hometown boy, and Hunt was clearly happy to be back in Ohio.

He was involved in the community, including holding a youth football camp at his high school.

Hunt also participated in Jacoby Brissett‘s Halloween charity event this past week.

It is a sad day.

 

4. Where Will He Go?

Because this felt inevitable in the event of a Browns MNF loss to Cincinnati and now seems inevitable regardless, the rumor mill has been filled with interested teams for the past couple of weeks.

The Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami Dolphins are teams that Hunt could immediately join and make better.

 

 

