Report: Browns Will Now Grant Kareem Hunt’s Trade Request

By

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting via his sources that the Cleveland Browns are willing to grant Kareem Hunt‘s trade request.

The Browns initially denied this trade request during training camp, but hours before the trade deadline (November 1), the team has changed its course.

 

What The Browns Want

Though Hunt is a fan-favorite and native Ohioan, some thought the team should have granted his initial request.

He is in the last year of his contract and seems doomed to be lost to free agency in 2023 as the Browns depth chart is crowded with running backs.

The team can get some trade capital in exchange, most likely a fourth-round pick as Schefter reports.

 

What Hunt Is Saying

Hunt’s demeanor on Saturday seemed a little subdued compared to his usual outgoing self.

He loves the Browns and being teammates with Nick Chubb so this is a bittersweet moment for him.

Hunt indicated he wanted to play football and win.

He is not doing a lot of either right now with the Browns, and the moment he is added to a new team, he makes their offense exponentially better.

 

A Probable Event Now Seems Imminent

Some NFL analysts originally thought Hunt would be traded if the Browns lost the Week 8 Monday Night Football game to Cincinnati on 10/31.

It now looks like he will be traded regardless of the result, and there is a possibility he could be traded before the game.

 

The trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1 so we will know soon what will happen.

  1. Fred says

    If the Browns trade Hunt I’m done with them, first they got rid of Odell then Landry, they don’t want to win the coach is who should be fired!!! 😭😭😭

