Browns Nation

Saturday, June 21, 2025
Fans Show Love To Shedeur Sanders At Celebrity Softball Game

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made quite the impression at the second annual David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game in Eastlake, Ohio.

The Cleveland Browns’ fifth-round pick stood out among the stacked lineup of athletes, influencers, and local stars who gathered at Classic Auto Group Park.

The event featured Browns tight end David Njoku leading Team Njoku against former NFL cornerback Joe Haden’s squad.

However, when Sanders arrived, the atmosphere transformed completely as fans rallied around their newest quarterback.

The reception was immediate and overwhelming.

Before the first pitch was even thrown, fans in the crowd began chanting at Sanders with pure enthusiasm.

“You’re the next [Tom] Brady!” echoed from the stands.

Another moment captured the spotlight when a young supporter shouted from the bleachers with excitement.

“You’re QB1! Nobody else but you! You’re the GOAT!” the fan declared.

Sanders embraced the moment with genuine appreciation for the support.

“I need him to be my motivator,” he responded with a laugh. “I need to listen to him every day.”

Despite facing various criticisms throughout the draft process, Sanders has quickly developed a devoted following in Cleveland.

Many fans view him as an undervalued talent who could represent the franchise’s future at the quarterback position.

Sanders experienced a significant draft day slide, falling all the way to the fifth round in what many analysts described as historic.

Now he faces competition from third-round selection Dillon Gabriel alongside veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

When training camp begins and fans pack the facility, Sanders will likely emerge as the most popular player on the field.

The early fan support suggests Cleveland has high expectations for their newest quarterback.

Browns Nation