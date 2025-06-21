Browns Position Group Given Poor Ranking Among NFL Teams

The Cleveland Browns may have a serious problem with their wide receivers.

The main issue is that they don’t have many standout performers.

Jerry Jeudy looked sharp in his first season with the team, but he still needs to prove he can be that kind of player year after year.

That’s why, given the current situation, it’s not much of a surprise to see that Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus ranked the Browns as the worst WR corps in the league.

“The Browns’ team-wide 65.3 PFF receiving grade last season ranked second worst in the NFL, and they did little to fix that heading into 2025. Jerry Jeudy led the way with a 74.9 PFF receiving grade, and tight end David Njoku added a passable 65.3 mark. Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash will have to really step up, and perhaps rookie running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson can help from the backfield too,” Sikkema wrote.

As much as fans may hate to admit this, Sikkema may be right about this position group.

Jeudy is a bit of a question mark. Though he’s a former first-round pick with impressive athletic traits, he’s never been a consistent player in the NFL.

The Browns brought in veteran wideout Diontae Johnson as a free agent.

Then again, he’s fallen fast over the past two years, and the Browns will be his fifth team in the past three seasons.

Johnson does have a proven track record, but he has to show that he’s bought in and fully committed to the team, even when he’s not heavily involved.

Tillman and Thrash may be facing their final chance to prove that they can be starting-caliber NFL players.

The potential is there, but until proven otherwise, it’s hard to disagree with this ranking.

NEXT:

Browns Veteran Hit Big Home Run In Celebrity Softball Game