Final Browns Draft Pick Signs Contract

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their voluntary OTA sessions this week, preparing for the team’s mandatory minicamp June 11-13.

Officially, the Browns will have everyone on their team signed to a contract.

Although Cleveland had only six draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft in April, only five of these athletes signed their rookie contracts with the team before the start of OTAs.

On Friday, the Browns announced on their official Twitter account that the sixth and final player put their name on the line as second-round draft selection Mike Hall Jr. signed his rookie deal with Cleveland.

Earlier this season, the Detroit Free Press published a list of every draft pick’s predicted contract value.

According to the publication’s estimates, Hall signed with the Browns for approximately $7 million total for his first four-year deal with no club option for a fifth year available.

Rookie contracts cannot be altered per the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) until after the third season has finished.

Hall has impressed coaches thus far with his explosiveness.

The Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot shared a video on Twitter of Hall working out with the Browns during his rookie minicamp last month, capturing his agility and speed on the football field.

Cabot also shared a video clip of Hall working out during the OTA session this week.

The defensive tackle is a Cleveland native who went to college at Ohio State University.

Hall started 11 games in two seasons playing with the Buckeyes, recording tackles in his final season.

The 20-year-old athlete notched 45 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his three-year college career.

