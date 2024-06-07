Kevin Stefanski Makes Strong Statement About 1 Player

After the final OTA session wrapped up this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski took time away from preparation to join the “Rich Eisen Show” for updates on the team’s progress.

Eisen focused part of the segment on quarterback Deshaun Watson, asking the coach for his take on the progress Watson has made throughout the offseason.

The show’s host asked Stefanski if fans should expect to see the “Texans’ version” of Watson, one Eisen praised as a top-five quarterback in the NFL.

Stefanski did not hold back, giving a strong statement about the quarterback in a video clip the show’s Twitter account shared.

“If you look back to last year, that Baltimore game is pretty fresh in my mind where with a bad ankle and a bad shoulder, he goes 14-of-14 in the second half and beats an unbelievably good team at their place,” Stefanski said.

💻 Kevin Stefanski The @Browns head coach got us up to speed on where @deshaunwatson and @NickChubb stand less than 100 days from the 2024 #NFL opener:#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/VJgpxdoBlP — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 6, 2024

Stefanski later said he was “excited” about Watson’s progress throughout the offseason, suggesting the quarterback would be healthy for this year.

The head coach also explained to Eisen that he challenges all of the veterans to be the best version of themselves, specifically naming Myles Garrett as an example.

Garrett – who won the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year – will be challenged by the coaches to be better, Stefanski said.

Watson will be in a similar situation according to Stefanski, challenging himself and being challenged by his coaches.

Stefanski praised Watson’s willingness to improve, constantly asking the medical staff if he could do more than his current every-other-day throwing restrictions.

