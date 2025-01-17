Former Agent Believes Myles Garrett Could Land Record-Breaking Contract

The Cleveland Browns have been known for their strong defense for many years.

Even when this team has struggled to produce on offense, their defense has carried them through these tough times.

One of their biggest assets has been Myles Garrett, who is consistently one of the best defenders in the league.

The Browns drafted him, and to this point, he hasn’t pursued other opportunities.

That moment could be coming soon, however, and the Browns need to be ready to throw the kitchen sink at him if they want him to stick around.

Garrett is a special player that some might identify as ‘generational,’ but it’s unclear what the Browns are willing to pay him down the stretch.

Former sports agent Joel Corry recently mentioned this situation on X, saying that he doesn’t think an NFL player is going to sign a fully guaranteed deal like the Browns did with Deshaun Watson a few years back.

However, in his eyes, Garrett could become the first non-quarterback in league history to achieve at least $40 million in a season, an indication of the value he brings to the Browns.

I don't see another fully guaranteed NFL contract like Deshaun Watson's anytime soon. Lamar Jackson fought hardest for one & failed. Myles Garrett using the Watson deal against the Browns in negotiations to become the 1st $40M per year non-QB this offseason wouldn't shock me. https://t.co/hpkktfNHzq — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) January 15, 2025

The fact that this possibility is being brought up in the first place, showcases what a team might have to do to acquire a player of Garrett’s caliber.

Players like Garrett don’t come around often, and if the Browns try to replace him if he leaves, their defense could take a turn for the worse.

It will be interesting to see how he navigates his future with this team, and if the Browns will be able to retain him throughout his career.

