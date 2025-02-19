Former Browns Coach Has Honest Admission About Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt’s journey in the NFL has been a tale of twists and turns.

After bursting onto the scene with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, his promising start was cut short in 2018 when the team released him following an assault investigation.

Though he found a new home with the Cleveland Browns, making two playoff appearances, that Super Bowl dream remained elusive.

In a surprising turn of events in 2024, Hunt returned to Kansas City, stepping in for an injured Isiah Pacheco and making his presence felt with 728 yards and seven touchdowns on 200 carries, helping secure the AFC’s top seed for the Chiefs.

The story behind Hunt’s time in Cleveland has now come to light, thanks to former Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell.

Speaking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Mitchell offered insight into why the team struggled to maximize Hunt’s potential during his tenure.

“He talked about the way they did things in Kansas City, when we putting game plans in. We were not going to adjust, and a lot of the stuff was the same stuff,” Mitchell revealed.

Moreover, he added, “I don’t think any of us got the best out of Kareem. But now I think age may have gotten the best of him.”

"Kareem always talked about what they did in Kansas City. That's where he wanted to be. But he wasn't. He was in Cleveland." Former #Browns RB coach Stump Mitchell on why CLE didn't get the best out of Hunt during his time here pic.twitter.com/qotwA7Svp1 — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) February 19, 2025

Mitchell’s assessment highlighted a disconnect between Hunt’s approach and the team’s expectations.

While acknowledging Hunt’s impressive physical running style, Mitchell noted that this strength sometimes became a limitation.

The coach admitted that the running back often referenced his Kansas City methods rather than fully embracing Cleveland’s system.

The situation was particularly frustrating because many offensive concepts were similar between the teams.

However, as Mitchell emphasized, success required complete buy-in from every player on the field. Hunt’s reluctance to fully adapt to Cleveland’s approach may have prevented him from reaching his full potential with the Browns.

Looking at his recent performances, including an average of less than four yards per carry this past season, Mitchell suggests that age might be taking its toll on the once-explosive running back.

