Former Browns Defender Signs With Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles continue addressing their defensive needs with another veteran addition to their pass rush rotation.

After losing key contributors along their defensive line, the Eagles moved quickly to secure proven depth for their championship defense.

The team announced the signing of former Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, who brings eight years of NFL experience and a championship pedigree to Philadelphia’s defensive front.

“Veteran DE Ogbo Okoronkwo is signing with the Eagles, per source,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network wrote.

Okoronkwo arrives in Philadelphia after spending the previous two seasons with the Browns.

The 29-year-old defender recorded 7.5 sacks, 54 tackles, and two forced fumbles during his Cleveland tenure, contributing to a defense that led the league in total yards allowed in 2023.

The Browns released Okoronkwo on June 26 as part of their transition toward younger defensive talent.

Cleveland prioritized developing prospects like Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr., and Isaiah McGuire over retaining the veteran pass rusher.

Philadelphia’s interest in Okoronkwo addresses recent losses along their defensive line, including the departures of Josh Sweat and Milton Williams.

The Eagles needed experienced depth to complement their developing pass rush group featuring Nolan Smith, Azeez Ojulari, and Josh Uche.

The former Oklahoma standout brings 80 career games and 17 total sacks to his new team.

He also carries a Super Bowl ring from his time with the Los Angeles Rams, adding championship experience to Philadelphia’s locker room.

To accommodate Okoronkwo’s arrival, the Eagles waived defensive end K.J. Henry and running back Lew Nichols while simultaneously signing defensive tackle Jacob Sykes.

