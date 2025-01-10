Browns Nation

Friday, January 10, 2025
Former Browns GM Interviewed For Jets’ Opening

Timothy Lindsey
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire)

 

The New York Jets are one of the teams looking to find and hire a new general manager after they fired former GM Joe Douglas during the middle of the regular season.

One of the most recent candidates they interviewed was former Browns general manager Ray Farmer.

The team announced via their official site that they had completed their interview with Farmer on Thursday afternoon.

Farmer, a former safety, was a fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1996 and spent multiple seasons with them before joining the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad in 1999.

He would later retire after that season.

Farmer got his first general manager opportunity with the Browns in 2014 after spending 2013 as their assistant general manager.

Unfortunately for the former All-American, he was suspended four games in 2015 for violating the league’s electronic device policy.

He was reportedly texting coaches about play-calling during games, which is illegal in the NFL.

It is safe to say that his time with the Browns was more of a learning experience.

In Farmer’s two seasons as GM, the team finished with a combined record of 10-22.

Now, the 50-year-old could be ready for a new opportunity after spending time as a senior personnel executive with the Los Angeles Rams for the last four seasons.

If the Jets do hire him, look for him to use what he learned, especially in Cleveland, to his advantage.

Timothy Lindsey
Timothy Lindsey has covered the NFL, NBA, and MLB for popular sites such as Sports Illustrated, FanSided, and Sportskeeda.

Browns Nation