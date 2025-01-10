Browns Coach Is Leaving The Team For A New Job

The Cleveland Browns expected to have multiple coaching positions turnover this offseason after the Browns posted a 3-14 record in 2024.

Cleveland made two moves on Sunday, terminating the contracts of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

A third coach will now be leaving, according to insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport revealed that Browns’ assistant Callie Brownson is leaving the organization to join USA Football.

#Browns assistant coach Callie Brownson is leaving the #Browns to join USA Football, the organization responsible for selecting, leading and training the USA’s National Flag Football Teams. Brownson will lead operations for the teams that will represent the country in the LA28… pic.twitter.com/NOzdnVuIcA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2025

USA Football is the organization responsible for selecting and training a U.S. National Flag Football team.

Flag football is now an Olympic sport, and Brownson’s hiring signals she will be in charge of the operations heading into the Los Angeles iteration of the Olympics in 2028.

The Browns wished Brownson luck in her new venture on Friday through their social media account.

After spending five seasons with the Browns, we extend our best wishes to Callie Brownson as she takes on a new chapter with @USAFootball 📰: https://t.co/o9DXpqnDTW pic.twitter.com/B0JccRpHh7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 10, 2025

The coach made history in 2020 as she served as the acting tight ends coach during Week 12, becoming the first woman to coach an NFL position group in an NFL game.

Brownson was an assistant wide receivers coach this season, her sixth overall in the NFL.

She has spent the previous five seasons with the Browns, moving into a full-time assistant role in 2023.

Brownson served as a head coach for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Tackle National Team, a squad that competed internationally.

The coach has a bevy of experience with the sport as she played safety, running back, and receiver for the D.C. Divas of the Women’s Football Alliance, earning All-American honors four times during her career.

She was also a two-time gold medalist as a member of the women’s football team in 2013 and 2017.

