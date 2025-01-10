Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, January 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Coach Is Leaving The Team For A New Job

Browns Coach Is Leaving The Team For A New Job

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Coach Is Leaving The Team For A New Job
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns expected to have multiple coaching positions turnover this offseason after the Browns posted a 3-14 record in 2024.

Cleveland made two moves on Sunday, terminating the contracts of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

A third coach will now be leaving, according to insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport revealed that Browns’ assistant Callie Brownson is leaving the organization to join USA Football.

USA Football is the organization responsible for selecting and training a U.S. National Flag Football team.

Flag football is now an Olympic sport, and Brownson’s hiring signals she will be in charge of the operations heading into the Los Angeles iteration of the Olympics in 2028.

The Browns wished Brownson luck in her new venture on Friday through their social media account.

The coach made history in 2020 as she served as the acting tight ends coach during Week 12, becoming the first woman to coach an NFL position group in an NFL game.

Brownson was an assistant wide receivers coach this season, her sixth overall in the NFL.

She has spent the previous five seasons with the Browns, moving into a full-time assistant role in 2023.

Brownson served as a head coach for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Tackle National Team, a squad that competed internationally.

The coach has a bevy of experience with the sport as she played safety, running back, and receiver for the D.C. Divas of the Women’s Football Alliance, earning All-American honors four times during her career.

She was also a two-time gold medalist as a member of the women’s football team in 2013 and 2017.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals What He Believes Browns Are Thinking At QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation