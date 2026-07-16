Browns Insider Breaks Down Real Story Behind Myles Garrett’s Exit

There were some rumors about star defensive end Myles Garrett potentially being available in the trade market over the past few months, but it was still jarring when Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry actually pulled the trigger and sent him to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Verse and three draft picks. Garrett demanded a trade prior to signing a contract extension last offseason, but after a 23-sack season and with the Browns still in a rebuilding phase, the stars aligned and it was time to move on.

Garrett didn’t indicate he was still interested in being traded after signing his deal, but fans still haven’t heard much about what went on behind the scenes and how this trade came to fruition. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently shared her two cents on what took place, and she believes Garrett was simply ready for bigger and better things.

Cabot recently appeared on The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to discuss the trade and she pointed out that Garrett was ready to compete for Super Bowls. The Browns are trending upward, but they are not ready to win a title and as Garrett heads into his 30s, it’s time for him to go get some hardware.

“I think that Myles was going for something more than a quarterback playing better than he played last year. Myles was going for the bright lights, the big city, a chance at the Super Bowl, and all of those kinds of things. I still don’t think that that was going to be enough to make him want to stay here,” Cabot said.

"I think that Myles was going for something more than a QB playing better than he played last year. Myles was going for the bright lights, the big city, a chance at the Super Bowl and all of those kinds of things. I still don't think that that was going to be enough to make him… pic.twitter.com/JuGX05GqJW — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 16, 2026

It won’t take long for the fans to get to know and love Jared Verse, but it’s unrealistic for him to be expected to fill Garrett’s shoes by himself. Nobody can replace Myles Garrett, but there is more than enough talent on this defense to make up for his production in the aggregate.

Berry deserves all the credit in the world for how he handled this deal. If Garrett actually did want out, it was never publicized and Berry did right by his star player. Garrett is now in a perfect situation and won’t have any ill will toward his former team, while the Browns have multiple young building blocks for the future that better fit their timeline.

It’s a true win-win scenario and Garrett has a great chance to earn himself a ring over the next few years. Hopefully, one day the Browns can get their own as well.

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