One Analyst Isn’t Buying Into The Browns’ Improvement

The Cleveland Browns have their work cut out for them in 2026. Not only do they have a ton of competition on the field, but they also need to overcome the subpar expectations that analysts and experts have.

Case in point: in a new piece for CBS Sports, Jared Dubin ranked all triplets in the NFL. That is the trio of quarterback, running back, and pass-catcher for each team. Dubin didn’t go easy on the Browns and ranked them at the very bottom of the list.

He doesn’t believe in the team or what they can achieve in the new season.

“The Browns ranked 32nd in last year’s rankings, and they check in dead last once again. Sanders was arguably the worst quarterback in the league, and it feels like this ranking is driven mostly by the expected production the Browns will get at that position because people have a pretty high opinion of Judkins despite his paltry 3.6 yards-per-carry average, and Fannin had a really nice rookie year,” Dubin wrote.

The fact that the Browns haven’t climbed up this list at all in a whole year is a bad sign and a reminder of the lack of faith that people have in this squad. But that ultimately doesn’t mean that 2026 will be as bad as 2025. If there is ever a time for the Browns to outperform and do better than expected, it’s now.

There is debate about Shedeur Sanders’ first year in the NFL. Even if he really was the worst quarterback, that means he has room for improvement. Reports have stated that he’s been working hard in the offseason and has spent plenty of time crafting and improving his game. That means he could have a second year that completely outshines his first.

The same could be true for Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. as well. We may have seen just a glimpse of what these three men can accomplish, and they could look so much better in the new season.

Even the most devoted Browns fans can understand why some people might not believe in this group, but they still believe there is promise on the roster and a lot of new talent arriving.

That means this could be the final time that Cleveland sits at the bottom of this list.

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