Insider Proposes An Interesting Idea For Dawand Jones’ Role

It would be an understatement to say that the Cleveland Browns have been busy this offseason. Their new coaching staff and front office have been hard at work, particularly revamping their offensive line and skill-position rooms.

With the quarterback situation in limbo, as it’s still unclear if Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson will be the starter, having the most optimized offensive line is the best thing the Browns can do to protect whoever finds themselves under center.

While their new additions via the draft and free agency will be key to this success, the Browns also will need to rely on their veterans, including Dawand Jones. Jones has unfortunately been plagued with injuries since he came into the league, so there are a lot of questions about his availability heading into the 2026 campaign.

Insider Ashley Bastock talked about this in a recent article on Cleveland.com, indicating that a position change could be imminent to hopefully change Jones’ outlook for the better.

“Jones’ role may be one of the more intriguing storylines to watch when training camp opens. After suffering season-ending injuries in each of his first three seasons, he remains firmly in the competition for a starting spot, according to offensive line coach George Warhop. One interesting option would be to see if the Browns consider putting the 6-foot-8, 374-pound Jones at guard in the hopes of finding the best possible five starters, especially if he remains healthy and continues on an upward trajectory,” Bastock wrote.

As Bastock noted, Jones could be shifted to guard, which could be a saving grace from an injury perspective and from a talent standpoint. This line has been shaky in recent seasons, with Jones’ unavailability being a big part of that, and they could quickly get better with the right formation in place.

Of course, a strong offensive line can only take a team so far, and the quarterback situation is troubling, to say the least. These two positional groups will need to work in tandem if the Browns want to take steps in the right direction, especially in an increasingly difficult AFC North. Browns fans are anxiously waiting to see how this team will perform, and thankfully, less than two months remain before the new season kicks off.

There are a lot of questions to be answered when the Browns take the field, so it’s only a matter of time before we see if the offseason work will have paid off, which starts, of course, with Jones and the offensive line.

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