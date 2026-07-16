2 Former Browns Players Named To Cleveland’s Mt. Rushmore Of Sports

Every sports franchise has certain players who rise above the rest, who have earned a place in history that can never be challenged. The Cleveland Browns have quite a few figures who will live on in the halls of history forever. But there are several who seem more memorable and consequential than others.

Writing for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter listed sports stars who should be on Cleveland’s Mt. Rushmore of sports. Along with LeBron James and Jose Ramirez, Reuter also cited Joe Thomas and Myles Garrett of the Browns. When it comes to the records they broke and the way they led the team, these two stars will always be remembered by loyal Cleveland followers.

“It’s not often an offensive lineman is the face of his franchise, but Thomas was that for some bad Browns teams. He was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and six-time first-team All-Pro en route to first-ballot Hall of Fame induction in 2023. One of the best pass-rushers of all time, Garrett has 125.5 sacks in nine seasons. He was traded to the Rams in June 2026, but he had already carved out his legacy as an all-time great in Cleveland by that point,” Reuter wrote.

Thomas was never able to go all the way and win a Super Bowl ring with the Browns, and that is the biggest knock against his career. However, that was really out of his control because he played for some subpar Browns teams throughout his 11 seasons in the NFL.

During his time in Cleveland, Thomas earned 10 consecutive Pro Bowl selections and was an All-Pro player six times. His place in the Hall of Fame obviously isn’t about playoff success, but instead about how he consistently led his team and was reliable and driven for every single game. Even now, nearly 10 years after his retirement, Thomas is still viewed as one of the most important Browns players in recent memory.

As for Garrett, his impact on the team wasn’t just about his leadership and domination, but also the records he broke. He now holds the record for sacks in a single season and is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. His defensive excellence cannot be challenged, and he will carry that power to the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately for the Browns, they will now be on the other side of Garrett in 2026 and will get a much clearer understanding of just how powerful he is.

Thomas and Garrett are no longer contributing to the Browns, but they will always be seen as cornerstone players who left their marks on the team forever.

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