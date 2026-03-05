Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message About His Next Career Goal

After the season he just had, no one would blame Myles Garrett for looking back and basking in the glory of making NFL history. But Garrett isn’t slowing down, and he still has very large goals in mind for himself and his Cleveland Browns.

Speaking to News 5 Cleveland, Garrett revealed that he wants to add another massive accolade to his outstanding career: champion and Super Bowl MVP.

“I mean, a Super Bowl would be great. That’s the way I’ve always wanted my career to go. To be able to knock out each one of these—I think I would’ve knocked [out] earlier if I could, but it’s all on God’s timing. So Super Bowl—Super Bowl MVP—would be amazing. But right now, just taking it day by day. I’m happy with all the things that I’ve done. I’m not satisfied, but being able to look, take a second to breathe, and after all the dust has settled, I was just appreciative that I’ve, I’ve even gotten to this point and, uh, just trying to, uh, take it one day at a time,” Garrett said.

Garrett already has a legacy in Cleveland. After being named Defensive Player of the Year twice and earning the single-season sack record, Garrett has earned a place in the history of his team and the league.

But he is imagining what it would be like to lead his squad to a Super Bowl victory. That, of course, would be the supreme accomplishment for Garrett, but how possible is it?

Obviously, the Browns do not look like Super Bowl contenders right now. In fact, they didn’t even come close to the playoffs last year. Thankfully, the team has been making changes in the offseason, and they could be looking more competitive in the new season.

But even if they make major progress, it might not be enough to enter the playoff picture and get to the Super Bowl. Garrett is just 30 years old, so he isn’t hanging up his jersey any time soon.

