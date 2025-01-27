Former Browns Player Lands Coaching Job With 49ers

The NFL is a results-driven business, and teams that are not successful will make changes throughout the year to adjust their coaching staffs.

That’s why it’s rare to see an assistant coach stay with an organization after an NFL franchise fires its head coach.

Former New York Jets special team coordinator Brant Boyer survived three changes after being named to his position in 2016.

Now, the assistant coach and former Cleveland Browns player has a new home for the 2025 regular season as Boyer agreed to the same position with the San Francisco 49ers.

Professionally, Boyer played with the Miami Dolphins, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Browns during his 11-year career.

He played for Cleveland from 2001 until 2004, helping the organization reach the playoffs after the 2002 regular season.

The former linebacker finally found his groove with the Browns, making 207 of his career 323 tackles while a member of the AFC North squad.

He started 10 of the 47 games he played in Cleveland, notching four interceptions and deflecting 10 passes during his stay with the Browns.

Boyer took time away from the NFL after his playing days, but he returned to Cleveland to start his coaching career.

The 53-year-old coach started as a training camp intern with the Browns in 2009, repeating that procedure the following season with the New York Giants.

He finally received his break in 2012 as Boyer was hired to work with the special teams unit for the Indianapolis Colts.

Boyer stayed there through the 2015 season until he landed the special teams coordinator position with the Jets.

