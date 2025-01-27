Analyst Names 2 Teams To Watch That Could Sign Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns missed Nick Chubb last season.

Even when he was there, he wasn’t the same player he used to be.

Of course, it’s hard to find your groove when the offensive line doesn’t do its job, and with the Browns constantly trailing, the game circumstances didn’t favor him either.

Even so, the team has to make a big decision about him.

Likewise, he can also look to take his talents somewhere else for the first time in his career.

With that in mind, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report acknowledged that, as much as the Browns are still his ideal destination, two other teams could look to pry him away from Cleveland.

More specifically, he thinks the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders could be legitimate players for his services:

“Other teams should be interested, though. The Las Vegas Raiders need an established starter after ranking last in rushing and yards per carry in 2024. The Tennessee Titans may want more backfield talent next to Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears to help support a young quarterback—which Tennessee will, presumably, draft No. 1 overall. From a contract standpoint, a short-term “prove-it” deal in the $4-5 million range would make sense,” Knox said.

Truth be told, both of those teams make sense.

Also, as much as he’s a fan favorite, the Browns could also lean toward letting him walk away.

He’s not getting any younger and is coming off the second major injury of his career.

So, even if the Browns were to bring him back, they would most likely have to bring in another running back anyway.

This NFL Draft class is stacked at the running back position, so there’s always a chance they will look to get someone on a cheaper contract with a higher upside.

It’s hard to predict what’s going to happen, but Chubb may have played his last snap with the team.

NEXT:

Browns Radio Host Wants A Big Question Answered About Shedeur Sanders