Former Browns Player Proposes Blockbuster Coaching Hire

If the Cleveland Browns aren’t able to turn their season around in the weeks ahead and generate impressive wins, there will be many questions about the future.

Most notably, people will wonder what’s next for head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski is a talented coach, but he hasn’t been able to transform this team into contenders, and time could be running out for him.

If he is fired, there will be many candidates lining up to take his place, but Phil Taylor proposed a very interesting one on ‘The Top Dawgs Show.’

Taylor said Deion Sanders should be a name to consider for Cleveland’s next coach.

“Prime knows what to do and knows what it takes for these guys to get where they need to be,” Taylor said.

@PhilTaylor98 could see a world where Deion Sanders works in Cleveland. Presented by @Preston_Cars https://t.co/WYndpJmFBi pic.twitter.com/J5Z2WBrSiB — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) November 7, 2025

Hiring Sanders would certainly create a ton of headlines, but it may not be the right choice for this team at this time.

He has created a noteworthy coaching career at Colorado, but working in college is far different than working in the NFL.

The Browns would have to give Sanders time to adjust to his new gig, which may mean another season of mixed results and a shaky track record.

Of course, the hiring of Sanders would pair him with his son, Shedeur, who is currently a backup quarterback for Cleveland.

If Sanders were hired, you can bet that Shedeur would no longer be only a backup QB.

Instead of choosing Sanders, the Browns would likely select someone with more experience coaching inside the NFL.

They would love the attention received by bringing Sanders in to coach his son, but it just wouldn’t guarantee wins, and that’s really what the Browns need more than anything else.

