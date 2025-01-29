Browns Nation

Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Former Browns Player Reveals Worst Memory Of 0-16 Season In 2017

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Former Browns Player Reveals Worst Memory Of 0-16 Season In 2017
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have gone through their fair share of bad times since 1999.

Of course, most fans might agree that the lowest point came during the 2017 season.

The Browns entered the infamy books by going 0-16 for the entire season.

However, per Jason McCourty, all of the losing wasn’t even the worst part of that campaign.

Talking to Kevin Clark for his podcast, the former defensive player told a story that showcased just how poorly managed the team was at the time.

Apparently, they sent an alert to all the players to let them know they were releasing one to make room for another.

The alert, which was supposed to reach just certain people, was sent out for everyone to see.

A player literally had to go to the weight room to let the said player know that he was going to be released.

Little things matter, and that’s not how championship-caliber organizations handle their business.

Fortunately, barring some exceptions like last season, the Browns have been a much better organization over the past decade or so.

Most fans might not agree after watching them win just three games last season, but the 2024 campaign may have been an outlier.

Hopefully, they have learned from their mistakes and will be more careful when dealing with their players and personnel-related decisions going forward.

