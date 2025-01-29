Insider Believes Browns Star Wants To Stay With The Team

Myles Garrett put the Cleveland Browns – and the entire NFL – on notice late in the season.

The star defensive end made it abundantly clear that he had no intention of being part of a rebuilding team.

That put plenty of pressure on the front office, as he reportedly wanted them to show him a clear plan and path to contention while he was still in his prime.

However, it didn’t take long before GM Andrew Berry also reassured that Garrett wasn’t going anywhere.

Recently, Berry doubled down on that statement, letting everybody know that they wouldn’t consider trade offers for the star pass rusher.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Berry wouldn’t have made that statement before talking and double-checking with Garrett first.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Breer argued that Berry’s statement was a sign that Garrett was fully on board with the team and wants to stay there.

"That tells me that Myles (Garrett) wants to be there." @AlbertBreer on @afternoon923FAN in response to #Browns GM Andrew Berry saying they won't entertain trade offers

Garrett has been a pillar of the community since he entered the league.

He’s not only a fan favorite but also someone who’s worked closely with the community and has embraced the city as much as the city has embraced him.

Certainly, one could argue for trading a player of his caliber, as the return would be significant.

However, that could also set the team back years, not to mention it would essentially signal to the fans that you’re not looking to compete at the moment.

If anything, the Browns might even look to extend him in the offseason.

