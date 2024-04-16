Former Player Leaked Photo Of Browns’ Potential New Helmet

What’s old is new again, at least the popular saying suggests.

That appears to be the case for the Cleveland Browns this year.

Cleveland fans may have gotten a sneak peek at their team’s helmet design change for the 2024 season.

Former Browns star Eric Metcalf deleted a post from Twitter Tuesday morning showing a helmet provided to him by the Browns for the 2024 season.

MLFootball shared a screenshot of the image later on Twitter, revealing the image once again for fans to see along with fire emojis.

While the Browns have yet to make an official announcement regarding their 2024 helmet look, Metcalf included in his since-removed post that the original design was indeed being used by the team.

Cleveland’s helmets last showcased white face masks during the 2005 season as the team has since opted for darker colored face masks for nearly two decades since.

In 2023, Cleveland unveiled an alternate helmet that the team wore for three games that harkened back to the 1952 season.

The alternate helmets were primarily white with an orange and brown stripe going down the middle.

Those helmets were first seen in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

Last week, the NFL announced that franchises can seek approval for a second alternate helmet for the 2025 season, requiring teams to inform the league office by May 1, 2024, to gain approval.

