Former Browns Player Warns Andrew Berry About Stance With Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns have some tough decisions to make right now.

Myles Garrett’s trade request has changed everything, but it could end up being a blessing in disguise for this team.

Nevertheless, it seems like GM Andrew Berry doesn’t want to change his plans.

Most reports state that he’s adamant about not moving on from his star defensive end despite his desire to leave.

With that in mind, former Browns defensive lineman Phil Taylor urged the team to change their stance.

“Being strict like that, it ain’t always good. At the end of the day, if the player don’t wanna be here, don’t force him. That’s gonna trickle down into the locker room. You don’t want things to become cancers in the locker room,” Taylor said.

That’s a valid point and something that cannot be overstated.

Myles Garrett has always been a class act and an impactful player in the locker room, but we’ve seen how these kinds of things have unfolded multiple times in the past.

Garrett wants to do what’s best for him and his career, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, it might become disruptive or a distraction for everybody else.

That could rub his teammates the wrong way, and a tense or estranged locker room is just not conducive to a good season.

Also, Garrett might decide to just go through the motions and not be fully invested when he plays for the Browns, assuming he doesn’t threaten to hold out and skip the season altogether.

There’s truly nothing to gain from keeping him against his will.

NEXT:

Insider Predicts What Browns Would Offer Nick Chubb In New Contract