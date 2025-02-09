Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, February 9, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Predicts What Browns Would Offer Nick Chubb In New Contract

Insider Predicts What Browns Would Offer Nick Chubb In New Contract

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Predicts What Browns Would Offer Nick Chubb In New Contract
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns need to focus on improving their offense this offseason to avoid being the lowest-scoring team in the NFL again.

One of the biggest questions the team faces is how to handle the situation at running back now that Nick Chubb is entering free agency.

One insider recently predicted what a potential reunion would look like from a financial perspective.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi responded to a fan on X Sunday morning who asked what a potential Chubb contract would look like if the Browns brought him back, and Grossi said, “Probably a minimal deal.”

It’s not surprising given the year that Chubb just had, where he posted a career-low 3.3 yards per carry in his eight games after returning from the gruesome knee injury he suffered the prior year.

His season also ended prematurely after breaking his foot, which further complicated his free agency market.

The team needs an injection of youth in the backfield and could greatly benefit from drafting fresh legs.

Chubb would likely be in a supplementary role as his days as a bell-cow could be over.

Even so, plenty of fans would enjoy keeping Chubb around since he has become such a staple in this organization.

NEXT:  Insider Names 2 Veteran QBs Who Browns Could Sign
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation