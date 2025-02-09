Insider Predicts What Browns Would Offer Nick Chubb In New Contract

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns need to focus on improving their offense this offseason to avoid being the lowest-scoring team in the NFL again.

One of the biggest questions the team faces is how to handle the situation at running back now that Nick Chubb is entering free agency.

One insider recently predicted what a potential reunion would look like from a financial perspective.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi responded to a fan on X Sunday morning who asked what a potential Chubb contract would look like if the Browns brought him back, and Grossi said, “Probably a minimal deal.”

It’s not surprising given the year that Chubb just had, where he posted a career-low 3.3 yards per carry in his eight games after returning from the gruesome knee injury he suffered the prior year.

His season also ended prematurely after breaking his foot, which further complicated his free agency market.

The team needs an injection of youth in the backfield and could greatly benefit from drafting fresh legs.

Chubb would likely be in a supplementary role as his days as a bell-cow could be over.

Even so, plenty of fans would enjoy keeping Chubb around since he has become such a staple in this organization.

