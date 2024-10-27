Former Browns QB Named ‘Dawg Pound Captain’ Ahead Of Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns have had one of the worst seasons in recent memory as they’ve dealt with a historically bad offense on top of injuries to several key offensive pieces.

Heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns own a 1-6 record and are considered sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

Cleveland would be better off selling off some of their veteran pieces for draft picks, especially after the season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson.

The Browns don’t have much left to play for even if they’re technically still in the running for a postseason spot, so the franchise should start to prepare for the 2025 NFL season.

However, the team is still expected to compete and make life hard for division rivals like the Ravens who enter the matchup as massive favorites to win.

Prior to the rivalry game, former Cleveland quarterback Tim Couch was named an honorary team captain via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Former #Browns QB Tim Couch is the Dawg Pound captain. One smash,” Cabot reported.

In the video, Couch can be seen smashing a guitar much to the delight of the fans in attendance.

Couch, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, played five seasons for the Browns before officially retiring from the NFL later in 2007.

The quarterback position has been a problem for Cleveland for years now as no one has been able to stick for very long, so until that is resolved the team will continue to struggle to cobble up wins.

