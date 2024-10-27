New Video Captures Jameis Winston Giving Pregame Speech To Browns Teammates

From the start of the year, the Cleveland Browns have had one of the best pre-game speakers on their roster in veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.

Several of his talks before the game have gone viral for his ability to hype up his teammates to play each week despite the results on the field.

Now that Winston will be the unquestioned starter for today’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens, his teammates – and the Browns’ cameramen – were ready to find him giving a rousing pre-game speech before today’s contest.

Winston didn’t disappoint.

The Browns’ X account shared Winston’s pre-game huddle with several of his offensive teammates as he spoke about the opportunity the players had in front of them today against the Ravens.

“Opportunities come once in a lifetime,” Winston said in his pregame huddle, adding, “With those opportunities we have to make the most of it. Every one of us have an individual responsibility to go out there and fight for each other.”

“Represent the names on your back … (and) represent the Browns, one play at a time,” Winston added.

The video shows that Dorian Thompson-Robinson – who will be Winston’s backup today against Baltimore – was also in the huddle.

Cleveland will need a stronger offensive performance in today’s contest to keep up with the Ravens, a team that has scored 31.1 points per outing this season.

The Ravens also have produced an NFL-best 461.4 offensive yards per game with the league’s top rushing attack, one that averages 210.9 yards per game.

NEXT:

3 Ravens Defenders Are Inactive For Browns Game