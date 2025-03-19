Browns Nation

Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Former Browns QB Urges Team To Make Bold Trade

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Former Browns QB Urges Team To Make Bold Trade
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to get a quarterback to build around.

Obviously, the most logical path to take is to do so in the NFL Draft, especially considering they have the No. 2 pick.

The only problem with that is that this year’s NFL Draft class isn’t particularly rich at quarterback.

Some scouts and executives believe that Cam Ward, who’s projected to be this year’s top selection, wouldn’t even be the third-best prospect in last year’s class.

With that in mind, former Browns QB Brian Hoyer urged the team to look somewhere else for their next signal-caller.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he made a case for them to trade for Joe Milton III instead.

“If you could get a Joe Milton, you have a Kenny Pickett, and maybe bring back Joe Flacco. That’s an intriguing option as opposed to saying that we’re just gonna ride with Shedeur,” Hoyer said.

Hoyer admitted that the New England Patriots absolutely love Milton, but they already have Drake Maye, so they won’t keep both of them because it doesn’t make any sense.

He stressed how important it is that Milton already has a year in the league under his belt.

More than that, he believes that his physical attributes make him an intriguing prospect, adding that he could even be in the mix to be the top QB prospect if he was in this year’s NFL Draft class.

Milton turned a lot of heads in limited action in the preseason and the regular season.

He’s got a strong arm, is mobile and fast, and he won’t hesitate to sling the football down the field.

The Browns need to get a young quarterback, and he might be just waiting for them – or anybody – to come rescue him.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation