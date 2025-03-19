David Njoku Recently Linked Up With Top QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback to build their team around.

They might get one with the No. 2 pick.

As much as some have tied Shedeur Sanders to the organization, Cam Ward’s upside seems to be significantly higher.

That’s why the fans might be thrilled after watching David Njoku linking up with the Miami product.

In a recent clip shared by ESPN Cleveland on X, Njoku showed a video of Ward, who then gives Cleveland a shoutout.

Some scouts aren’t that high on him, and they believe he wouldn’t be a top selection in a richer quarterback class.

Even so, he’s clearly the best quarterback prospect entering the league right now.

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick, and they’re firmly expected to take him.

Nevertheless, they’ve also been very vocal about their desire to get the best player available, and they know they’re not just one quarterback away from being a contender.

They could also look to trade down with the New York Giants, who seem to be enamored with the big-market prospect that would come with taking Shedeur Sanders, even if he’s not a better player than Ward.

They could also draft Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter instead, and that would allow the Browns to snatch Ward with their first-round selection.

That would obviously be the best-case scenario for Andrew Berry and the organization.

In the meantime, they will continue to pursue Russell Wilson as their bridge quarterback for the upcoming season at the very least.

NEXT:

Browns Being Linked To Intriguing Free Agent RB