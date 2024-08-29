Former Browns Specialist Re-Signs To Practice Squad

Browns special team coach Bubba Ventrone emphasizes the need for strong tackling in open space with his athletes, especially now that the NFL has changed its kickoff rules.

Ventrone, like other special teams coaches in the NFL, has schemed multiple ways to take advantage of this new rule, both from an offensive and defensive perspective.

One of the team’s newest additions to its practice squad will certainly help Ventrone from a defensive perspective, potentially on game days as well.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that Cleveland had signed cornerback and special teams specialist Mike Ford to the team’s practice squad for the 2024 season.

Ford played with Cleveland last year, spending more than half of his time on the field playing for the special teams.

In fact, Ford participated in 74 percent of the special team’s snaps last year as compared to 16 percent of the Browns’ defensive snaps in 2023.

For his six-year career, Ford has participated in 1,424 plays on special teams for the four NFL franchises where he has played.

This preseason, Ford tried to make the regular season roster with the Houston Texans before being released by the AFC South squad on Tuesday.

Ford started his career with the Detroit Lions in 2018 as an undrafted free agent.

Since then, the cornerback has played in 77 contests and started 10 games for the Lions, Falcons, Broncos, and Browns.

Ford played collegiately at Southeast Missouri State, an FCS school near his hometown in Illinois.

