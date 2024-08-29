Analyst Suggests Browns Should Sign Former Titans CB

When Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was terminated after the 2023 regular season, the former Ohio State product found a home on the football field with the Cleveland Browns as a consultant on Kevin Stefanski’s staff.

Should the Browns consider another Tennessee-to-Cleveland connection?

Analyst Matt Fontana believes the team should.

Fontana shared his thoughts on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – on Wednesday, suggesting the Browns should sign cornerback Caleb Farley after being waived by the Titans during the team’s roster cutdown this week.

“Former first round pick under Mike Vrabel, battled a lot of injuries,” Fontana wrote on the social media site.

CBS Sports landing spots for roster cut down guys One for the #Browns– CB Caleb Farley Former first round pick under Mike Vrabel, battled a lot of injuries. Could the Browns need some depth with the Ward concussion?https://t.co/EUWlXFTFDv — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) August 28, 2024

Fontana added that the Browns could potentially need depth at the corner position with injuries this preseason to Greg Newsome II (hamstring surgery) and Denzel Ward (concussion).

Farley joined the Titans in 2021 as a first-round selection during that year’s draft.

The 6-foot-2 athlete played in 12 games over a two-year span for the Titans, starting two of those contests.

In his limited action, Farley recorded 14 tackles and one pass deflection.

The former Virginia Tech athlete has had multiple health issues after joining the NFL.

Farley tore his ACL in 2021, limiting him to just three games in his rookie season.

In 2022, Farley suffered a back injury that shortened his season and kept the cornerback out for the entire 2023 season as well.

Farley started his collegiate career as a wide receiver before he was converted to cornerback in 2018.

In two seasons, Farley finished 56 tackles, six interceptions, a sack, and a defensive touchdown for the Hokies.

