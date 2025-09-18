Browns Nation

Thursday, September 18, 2025
Former Browns Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could use another reliable pass catcher.

Perhaps they should give Odell Beckham Jr. a call.

Things didn’t end well between the Browns and the wide receiver, but as he remains unsigned, in part because of his history of injuries, maybe he’d consider a reunion.

In a recent interview with Complex, the 32-year-old shut down retirement rumors and said he believes he could help an NFL team.

“I know I could play in the league right now. I’m not looking to be someone’s No. 1 wide receiver and get 15 targets. Like, bro I know the game. I get how it goes. … I just be wanting to play ball on a good team where I have a role, where I got five, six, seven plays where I get the chance to catch. … I just want to play ball, finish off my legacy for myself,” Beckham said.

If anything, Beckham believes he can be an impactful player, and while he knows he’s not going to be a WR1 anymore, he could contribute to a winning team.

All things considered, it’s hard to believe that head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns would want anything to do with Beckham after how things ended in 2021 when they waived him during his third season with the team.

But winning games is all that matters. It’s never about what a player did in the past but about what he can do in the present.

Beckham has failed to make an impact over the past couple of seasons, including in nine games with the Miami Dolphins last year, either being injured or just having lost a step.

Nevertheless, the Browns are 0-2 and don’t seem to have many receiving threats besides Jerry Jeudy.

They don’t need to love the player, or vice versa, but if Beckham is truly back in game shape, maybe burying the hatchet and giving him a chance wouldn’t be the craziest idea.

Browns Nation