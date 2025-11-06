Former Browns Star Suggests Surprising Coaching Choice

The Cleveland Browns might be looking for a new head coach this offseason.

Owner Jimmy Haslam has always had Kevin Stefanski’s back.

But after winning just five of their past 25 games dating to last season, it’s hard to justify keeping Stefanski around much longer.

With that in mind, former Cleveland star Josh Cribbs named an intriguing potential coaching option for the Browns.

“It’s a name that a lot of y’all don’t know, but it comes from the Belichick tree: Bill O’Brien,” Cribbs said.

Cribbs admitted that he and O’Brien have a close relationship, yet he believes he can give the organization some direction after working under Bill Belichick.

O’Brien does come with experience, and he had a winning record as head coach of the Houston Texans.

That being said, he’s also made some questionable personnel decisions during his career, and it’s not like his latest stint as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots was very good.

The Browns have a solid head coaching candidate already on staff in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

He always has his unit ready to play, makes adjustments, and he’s earned his stripes during a long career that includes time as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Whatever the case, whoever the Browns possibly hire will only be able to do so much with the current roster.

This team desperately needs to find a franchise quarterback and a true WR1, and has to rebuild the offensive line.

Coaching matters, of course, but to be realistic, it will take much more than that to fix this team.

