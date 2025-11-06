Insider Predicts How Tommy Rees Will Change Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns are finally doing what they should’ve done a long time ago.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski will give up offensive play-calling duties to coordinator Tommy Rees.

It’s long overdue, and while some people believe things won’t be that much different, insider Mary Kay Cabot predicted how Rees will change the Browns’ offense.

“He’s fresh out of the college ranks and dealing with two young QBs. He knows what these guys are thinking and going through. I think he’ll stick with the run more. He needs to put a new spin on the offense,” Cabot said.

That makes perfect sense, but Rees may not be given much freedom.

Stefanski claimed he still wants the final say in play-calling, adding that he will be there to help Rees.

Stefanski reportedly was going to be given more freedom and input into the offense this season than in the past, yet the results have not been encouraging.

There’s always a chance that Rees will surprise people.

It’s hard to believe the Browns can do any worse on offense, all things considered.

Though the play-caller isn’t necessarily going to make quarterback Dillon Gabriel be able to throw the ball farther down the field, perhaps Rees will at least be more creative and less conservative within the scheme.

