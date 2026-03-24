Former Browns WR Worked Out With Titans Today

Wide receiver Kaden Davis may not spend any more time with the Cleveland Browns, but it sounds like he could still have options in the NFL and might be zeroing in on another team.

Writing on social media, Aaron Wilson reported that Davis worked out with the Tennessee Titans.

A workout doesn’t guarantee a spot on the roster, but it does suggest that Davis could be on his way to finding a new team to play for.

“Titans worked out former Browns receiver and kick returner Kaden Davis today, per a league source,” Wilson posted on X.

#Titans worked out former #Browns receiver and kick returner Kaden Davis today, per a league source @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/zOHotzsaOF — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 24, 2026

Davis played for the Browns from 2024 to 2025 before he entered the market at the start of the offseason. In 2025, he played 23 of his 24 snaps with the Browns’ special teams unit and had 28 kick-return yards for the season.

Before that, he racked up 15 snaps on offense and 11 with special teams. That year, he had 107 kick-return yards.

Davis has actually spent time with several teams since coming to the NFL in 2022. He signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent but was cut during training camp and returned to the practice squad later.

He then signed with the Arizona Cardinals in the summer of 2023 and spent most of the season on the training squad there. He was cut by the Cardinals after the draft, moved to the Detroit Lions, but was cut from the roster in the preseason.

Eventually, he made his way to the Browns, although he hasn’t had a whole lot of time on the field. Cleveland’s special teams have been troubled for some time, and while it’s not Davis’s fault, the team might be okay with him leaving as they attempt to make it stronger.

The fact that he only appeared in two games last season is further proof that the Browns are ready to cut ties with Davis, but he is obviously looking to start a new chapter with a different team. The Titans have their own set of problems and ended last year with a 3-14 record, so they are dedicated to getting better in 2026.

If they believe Davis can help with that, they may turn this workout into a contract.

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