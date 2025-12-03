New Data Reveals Major Concern For Browns’ Special Teams

Millions of Cleveland Browns fans have watched the team’s offensive struggles and cite it as a major cause of their painful 3-9 record. But the truth is that the Browns are in trouble for reasons beyond their lacking offense.

Responding to an article from Aaron Schatz, Daniel Oyefusi noted that the Browns have one of the worst special teams DVOAs (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) through 12 games since the 1978 season.

“The Browns are dead last in net punting value, 28th in kickoffs and punt returns, 27th in kick returns, and 23rd in FG/XP,” Oyefusi wrote on X.

The Browns have one of the worst special teams DVOAs through 12 games since 1978. "The Browns are dead last in net punting value, 28th in kickoffs and punt returns, 27th in kick returns, and 23rd in FG/XP." https://t.co/7zM1NZOrLk — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 2, 2025

Special Teams Woes Continue To Drag Browns Down

Cleveland’s special teams have been a problem all season long and have actually cost the Browns games, notably their home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals (missed XP) and their game versus the New York Jets.

The Jets loss was particularly painful because that is a team that is also doing very poorly and had basically already thrown away the season. The fact that the Browns weren’t able to capitalize on that still stings.

Cleveland’s special teams are still having problems, which were apparent during this weekend’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Among their multiple miscues, they gave up a 66-yard punt return, setting the Niners up for an easy score on their way to a 26-8 victory.

There was also Malachi Corley’s out-of-bounds move and Gage Larvadian’s muffed punt. It was yet another tough showing for special teams.

The Browns have a lot to address in the offseason, but Bubba Ventrone’s job security should be among the biggest.

NEXT:

Insider Sheds Light On How Browns Players Feel About Kevin Stefanski