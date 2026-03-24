Insider Makes Case For Browns To Sign Former Patriots QB

The Cleveland Browns and Joshua Dobbs have joined forces twice, with the journeyman quarterback making a good impression despite never getting into a regular-season game. With the Browns no closer to solving their dilemma at the position than they were the first two times he was there, the sides could be in line for another reunion.

Dobbs was recently released by the New England Patriots, where he was Drake Maye’s backup last season. Cleveland may be looking to add another QB to challenge Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel for a potential roster spot.

While Dobbs may not be a threat in the open competition for the starting job, insider Tony Grossi made a case for the Browns to sign the veteran QB as a good locker room presence.

“So, why is Dobbs, 31, a good fit for a third stint with the Browns? He’s well-liked in the locker room, avidly consumes the playbook, is super helpful to younger QBs, and has proven capable of filling in on a moment’s notice and giving a competent, professional effort in a game. He wouldn’t get in the way of the QB1 competition. Rather, he would be a healthy contributor to the room. Also, he belongs back in close proximity of the NASA Glenn Research Center. Dobbs has a degree in aerospace engineering, has served two internships at NASA’s Kennedy Space Flight Center, and aspires someday to travel to space. Thus, his nickname – ‘The Passtronaut.’ Alas, I wouldn’t begrudge Dobbs from signing elsewhere. [Andrew] Berry has discarded him twice already,” Grossi wrote.

Dobbs first signed with the Browns during the 2022 offseason, which was the same year they acquired Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans. He appeared in each of the three preseason games and completed 35 of 53 pass attempts for 338 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also ran six times for 57 yards and one TD.

With Watson suspended by the NFL for the first 11 games of that season, Dobbs was the backup to starter Jacoby Brissett. Dobbs did not see any action, and he was waived when Watson was reinstated.

After winding up with the Tennessee Titans and starting two games for them, Dobbs rejoined the Browns during the 2023 offseason. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals just before that regular season began, and eventually had his most notable NFL game, helping the Minnesota Vikings to a comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons despite not taking one practice rep with his new team beforehand.

That kind of ability and preparedness could set a strong example to the Browns’ young players if he were to return to Cleveland, and he would seem to be ideally suited to a backup role behind either the veteran Watson or Sanders coming off his rookie season.

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