Former Coach Notes Ken Dorsey’s Potential Impact On Deshaun Watson’s Career

By

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey
Ken Dorsey (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

 

Some Cleveland Browns fans weren’t exactly pleased to find out that they hired Ken Dorsey to be their next offensive coordinator.

The Browns had several high-profile candidates to take over Alex Van Pelt, with former Los Angeles Chargers OC Kellen Moore and current Houston Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson as two of them.

They went with Dorsey instead, and recency bias made some people doubt their decision, as he was fired mid-season by the Buffalo Bills before they finally turned the campaign around.

Nonetheless, former coach Matt Wilson pointed out on Twitter that Dorsey has been spectacular at developing strong-armed quarterbacks in the past.

He was instrumental in Cam Newton during his MVP season, and he and Brian Dabol were primarily responsible for Josh Allen turning the corner and becoming an elite quarterback.

At the end of the day, the Browns desperately need to bring the most out of their $230 million quarterback.

Trading so many assets for Watson and then doubling down on him by giving him such a massive contract extension and making it fully guaranteed despite him being away from the game for so long was a questionable decision at the time, and it doesn’t look any better now.

That’s why they couldn’t afford to mess things up with this hire.

Next season might as well be Watson’s final chance to make the fans believe in him.

He’s made just 12 appearances since arriving in Berea, and he hasn’t been that impressive even when he’s been at full strength and spent the entire offseason working in the offensive system.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

