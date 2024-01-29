Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Alex Van Pelt Is A Candidate To Become Bucs New OC

Alex Van Pelt Is A Candidate To Become Bucs New OC

By

Former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt
Alex Van Pelt (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The 2023 Cleveland Browns fared better than most people expected.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see that one of their top assistants could land a new job pretty soon.

Shortly after being fired by the Browns, OC Alex Van Pelt became an intriguing candidate for several teams.

Now, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that he’s going to interview for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator gig (via Ian Rapoport on Twitter).

The team lost Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching job.

Van Pelt had been with the Browns for four years, serving as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

He helped the team make the playoffs despite having four different starting quarterbacks, which is perhaps the most notable work he’s done since he entered the league.

Even so, that wasn’t enough for the team to keep him around, and they decided to go through a bit of a coaching overhaul after their heartbreaking loss to C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

He could now be reunited with Baker Mayfield, with whom he worked briefly in Berea.

Notably, Van Pelt will compete with former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Jake Peetz, and Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for the job, and he’s also reportedly in the mix to be the Las Vegas Raiders’ top offensive assistant.

As for the Browns, they’ve already replaced him with Ken Dorsey, who was fired in the middle of the 2023 season by the Buffalo Bills and replaced by Joe Brady.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Stats Show Browns Made Positive Defensive Move Last Offseason

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Stump Mitchell Gets Honest On Nick Chubb's Weaknesses

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Says 1 Player Helped Prove Kevin Stefanski's Value This Season

22 hours ago

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly

Reporter Suggests A New OC Candidate For The Browns

24 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Makes His Pick For CPOY Award

2 days ago

Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Makes His Thoughts Clear About Being A Backup Quarterback

2 days ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Deshaun Watson Is Recruiting Notable WR To The Browns

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Says Browns Have To 'Move Quickly' To Sign New Coach

3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns OC Candidate Gets An Interview With The Bucs

3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Former Coach Shows Support To Browns OC Candidate

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Having Competition For 1 OC Candidate

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Announces 4 Browns Are Finalists For NFL Awards

4 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Reporter Hints At Kevin Stefanski Change If Kellen Moore Joins Browns

4 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns Have Requested An Interview With Chargers Coach

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Names The X-factor For Browns 2024 Season

4 days ago

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

Browns Set To Interview Brian Johnson For OC Job

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Add Notable Kicker To The Team

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Insider Reveals Newest Addition To The Coaching Staff

5 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Reveals What Made This Browns Season Special

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joel Bitonio Shares Clear Thoughts About Joe Flacco's Stint

5 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns assistant coach Stump Mitchell

Stump Mitchell Speaks On 'Bad Blood' Against The Browns

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Interviewing Top OC Candidate Today

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Former Browns Coach Has Clear Message About Kevin Stefanski Changes

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Stump Mitchell Has Clear Message About Browns QB Deshaun Watson

6 days ago

Stats Show Browns Made Positive Defensive Move Last Offseason

No more pages to load