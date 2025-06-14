Former Coach Sends Warning About Shedeur Sanders ‘Hype Train’

There have been plenty of mixed reports regarding the quarterback situation coming out of the Cleveland Browns’ offseason minicamp and OTAs.

Browns fans are bracing themselves for an uncertain four-man quarterback competition that should sort itself out in the coming months.

For obvious reasons, rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders is by far the most intriguing name in that quarterback group.

Everybody in and around football has a take on Sanders and his potential to be Cleveland’s next franchise quarterback, including former Browns coach Eric Mangini, who stopped by The Herd recently to speak with Colin Cowherd about how Sanders has performed in camp thus far.

“All of his reps have been with the backend guys. He hasn’t gotten any reps with the ones. As soon as he gets in with the ones, then the hype train is going to roll ever further. The numbers have to be taken with a gigantic grain of salt. There’s a lot of learning going on for him and to see the numbers that’s positive, but he’s also working versus the backend of the roster, so his numbers should be a little bit higher,” Mangini said.

Wanting more from Sanders given the fact that he is currently the third or fourth-string quarterback on this roster is fair, but it often feels like everyone is forgetting that this is a fifth-round rookie on a 3-14 team.

The chances of Sanders coming into the facility and blowing everybody away were slim to none, and even after, though he hasn’t done that, it says very little about what kind of player he’ll be at the next level.

He finally has an opportunity to step back from the spotlight and learn from a great head coach, Kevin Stefanski, and a Super Bowl champion, Joe Flacco.

He will be ready when he is ready, but there is no reason to rush him or put unreasonable expectations on him.

