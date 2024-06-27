Former Draft Pick Could Be Left Off 53-Man Roster

The NFL regular season is less than 11 weeks away from kicking off, forcing franchises to start paring down their 90-man rosters to the regular season limit of 53 athletes.

Every season, teams sacrifice over three dozen players, sometimes cutting athletes the team drafted as they no longer fit into their plans.

This season, the Browns could lose multiple individuals the team used draft picks on over the past three seasons who could not secure a spot on the regular season roster.

One individual who fits this criteria is wide receiver Michael Woods II, a former 2022 sixth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma.

Currently, Cleveland may need to tear down walls to fit the 12 wide receivers on their roster into one room.

The Browns acquired Jerry Jeudy via trade and Jamari Thrash with a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, joining several other athletes Cleveland added last year to future contracts.

After sitting out last season with an Achilles tear, will the Browns part ways with Woods?

Woods sits behind at least five individuals as Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, and Jeudy would occupy the presumed top spots on the depth chart.

The 6-foot-1 receiver will need to make noise during training camp and preseason games to secure the spot with Thrash, Ahmarean Brown, James Proche II, Matt Landers, Jalen Camp, and Jaelon Darden all fighting to move up the pecking order.

Woods entered the team’s minicamp in incredible shape, appearing to have bulked up during the offseason.

Now, the receiver must prove his game matches his new physique to earn a spot on this year’s roster.

