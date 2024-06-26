Browns Nation

Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Insider Dispels Age As A Factor For Amari Cooper Extension

By
Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

After watching several wide receivers earn contract extensions above his salary this offseason, Cleveland’s Amari Cooper – entering the final year of a five-year, $100 million contract – skipped the mandatory veteran minicamp to force the franchise into contract negotiations.

The primary issue analysts have asserted for the Browns is his age as the 30-year-old reportedly wants a multiyear deal worth more than his current pay before entering training camp.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently dispelled the notion that Cooper’s age should play into the contract negotiations.

On the “Sports 4 CLE” Podcast, Cabot reported that seven of the 20 highest-paid wide receivers this season are 30 years or older.

“Those 30-year-olds are getting paid, and they are getting paid recently,” Cabot said.

Some of the athletes on the list surprised host Dave Bacon as he was unaware receivers like Los Angeles Rams athlete Cooper Kupp and Chicago Bears player Keenan Allen were 30 years old or older.

Cabot also noted that one-third of the athletes ranked in the top 21 receiving yards category were 30 years old or older.

The insider said that Cooper has a strong case to make for getting a multiyear contract extension this year after she researched this sticking point further.

Cabot said that receivers were not “falling off of a cliff” after turning 30 years old in today’s NFL, and Cooper wants the “security” of having guaranteed money should he get injured this season.

The insider also suggested the Browns could finish these negotiations by extending Cooper with a significant signing bonus and a smaller salary, helping both parties achieve their desired goals.

NEXT:  Analyst Makes A Bold Statement About Martin Emerson
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

