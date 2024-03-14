Former First-Round Draft Pick Visiting With The Browns

This week has seen a flurry of activity around the league as NFL free agency kicked off on Monday.

The Cleveland Browns have been busy signing and releasing veterans and speaking with several more potential additions.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter, one notable name the Browns are visiting with on Thursday is linebacker Devin Bush.

Free-agent linebacker Devin Bush, the former first-round pick who played for the Steelers and Seahawks, is visiting today with the Cleveland Browns. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

Bush was a former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 10th overall selection from Michigan was the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

During his rookie year, Bush hit the ground running by netting 11 tackles in his first game as a pro.

That led to a career-best 109 combined and 72 solo tackle season that also included two picks.

In 2020, Bush was performing well through the first five weeks before tearing his ACL in Week 6 against, coincidentally, the Browns.

He returned to form in 2021 and 2022 by starting 14 games both years and totaling 151 tackles and two sacks.

Despite Bush’s production and consistency, Pittsburgh did not pick up his fifth-year option for 2023, and he became a free agent.

On his way out the door, the linebacker gave the Steelers an earful in the media.

After signing with the Seattle Seahawks, Bush only started one game and appeared in seven.

He suffered a concussion in the preseason while playing special teams and had only five total tackles for the year.

With Sione Takitaki gone to New England, the Browns may be simply looking to add depth to the linebacker room by meeting with Bush.