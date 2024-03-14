Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Browns Trivia / Former First-Round Draft Pick Visiting With The Browns

Former First-Round Draft Pick Visiting With The Browns

By

Free-Agent LB Devin Bush
Devin Bush (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

This week has seen a flurry of activity around the league as NFL free agency kicked off on Monday.

The Cleveland Browns have been busy signing and releasing veterans and speaking with several more potential additions.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter, one notable name the Browns are visiting with on Thursday is linebacker Devin Bush.

Bush was a former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 10th overall selection from Michigan was the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

During his rookie year, Bush hit the ground running by netting 11 tackles in his first game as a pro.

That led to a career-best 109 combined and 72 solo tackle season that also included two picks.

In 2020, Bush was performing well through the first five weeks before tearing his ACL in Week 6 against, coincidentally, the Browns.

He returned to form in 2021 and 2022 by starting 14 games both years and totaling 151 tackles and two sacks.

Despite Bush’s production and consistency, Pittsburgh did not pick up his fifth-year option for 2023, and he became a free agent.

On his way out the door, the linebacker gave the Steelers an earful in the media.

After signing with the Seattle Seahawks, Bush only started one game and appeared in seven.

He suffered a concussion in the preseason while playing special teams and had only five total tackles for the year.

With Sione Takitaki gone to New England, the Browns may be simply looking to add depth to the linebacker room by meeting with Bush.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

Analyst Explains Why Browns Should Make Trade With Giants

3 weeks ago

Cleveland Browns

Graphic Shows Browns' Playoffs Hopes Are Still Alive

4 months ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

The Browns Own An Unfortunate WR Mark In NFL History

11 months ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Highlights List Of Elite WR Targets

1 year ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Is Part Of A Shocking Tom Brady Stat Comparison

1 year ago

cleveland browns uniforms

Browns Trivia: How Many of These 8 Draft Facts Do You Know?

4 years ago

Analyst Explains Why Browns Should Make Trade With Giants

No more pages to load