Analyst Explains Why Browns Should Make Trade With Giants

The Cleveland Browns hoped to have their quarterback situation sorted out already.

Trading for Deshaun Watson came at a steep price.

From bad PR to all of the assets they had to give up, not to mention his massive contract.

They needed this to work out, and thus far, that hasn’t been the case.

However, Watson has shown glimpses of the MVP-caliber player he once was; he might just need a change of scenery to be at his best.

With that in mind, ESPN analyst, and former NFL GM, Mike Tannenbaum explained that the Browns and New York Giants should consider a QB swap in the offseason.

Talking on the UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio, the analyst explained that this would actually be a potential win-win situation for both teams (via UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio on Twitter).

The Browns would have a young and promising quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson, with a vet like Joe Flacco holding down the fort while Jones gets back to full strength.

The Giants would get a quarterback with a higher ceiling who would still be under contract for the long run.

He argues that Jones is just 27 years old and in a reasonable deal, so the Browns could look to make things work for him.

Truth be told, this would be the ultimate risk, but the Browns would at least get some salary cap flexibility, and Jones did look solid in his first year under coach Brian Daboll.

Still, the chances of anything like this happening seem to be quite slim at this point, as the Browns gave up too much for Watson to just move on right now.