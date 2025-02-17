Former GM Sends Warning To Teams Interested In Trading For Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are facing some serious turmoil right now.

Superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett reportedly wants out, and as such, multiple teams will be lining up to try to get him.

Nevertheless, former NFL GM Mike Mayock isn’t so sure that’s a good idea.

In a recent interview, Mayock argued that the financial implications of acquiring a player of Garrett’s caliber would be very steep:

“What are the financial implications?” Mayock asked rhetorically during an interview with the Free Press. With no guaranteed money left on the remaining two years of Garrett’s current contract, Mayock’s assumption is that Browns’ star, at 29 and in his prime, would want an extension with a substantial raise that puts him in the same range of San Francisco’s Nick Bosa, the top-earning edge defender whose average salary is $34 million. Mayock speculates that Garrett and his agent will look for an even higher figure.”

The Browns reportedly have no intention whatsoever of moving on from Garrett.

They’re reportedly willing to let this situation drag all the way into the season if that’s what it takes.

On the flip side, Garrett might choose to hold out to try and force the Browns’ hand to comply with his demand.

Garrett claims that this isn’t a power move or a money grab.

He wants to pursue a Super Bowl while he’s still in his prime, and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen in Northeast Ohio any time soon.

Garrett is the best pass rusher in the game, and any team would be fortunate to get a player of his caliber.

Needless to say, that will likely come at a steep price.

Of course, these moves always come with some risk.

This is a physical game, and there are no guarantees.

That’s also why the Browns might be wise to change their stance on him, as his trade value isn’t going to get much higher when he gets older.

