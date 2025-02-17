Insider Links Browns To Defensive Playmaker In 2025 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have several issues to address in the offseason.

They have to bolster their roster and add talent all over the team.

Fortunately for them, they will have a myriad of selections to get younger and more talented in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com put together the latest edition of his mock draft for the team.

There, he had the Browns taking Boston College standout DL Donovan Ezeiruaku in round 2.

“While Ezeiruaku’s size is smaller than some of Berry’s previous edge rusher selections, his 34 1/2-inch arm length suggests he could still be effective in the Browns’ system and is a measurement that fits what they have looked for in edge defenders. As for his height and weight — 6-foot-2, 248 pounds at the Senior Bowl — note that’s similar to Ogbo Okoronkwo’s build, a player Berry signed to play edge in Jim Schwartz’s defense,” Labbe said.

Needless to say, if the Browns take Ezeiruaku, that most definitely means that they didn’t go with Penn State star Abdul Carter at No. 2.

Donovan Ezeiruaku | EDGE | BC Speed rusher w/ exceptional hip bend & ankle flexibility. Wins on the high side rush in multiple ways & maximizes length for inside/power counters. Constantly reduces surface area during rush. Active hands vs run to disrupt blocks & penetrate LoS. pic.twitter.com/Ag4mq3tyxX — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) February 17, 2025

Likewise, that also likely means they chose to get a quarterback, with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders as the most likely candidates.

Ezeiruaku isn’t the biggest prospect, and some believe he might struggle to hold his own against the run.

Nevertheless, he was one of the prime headhunters in the nation last season, and his instincts and moves helped him beat his opposition with a combination of speed and finesse.

He logged 16.5 sacks last season and had multiple games with multiple sacks.

Ezeiruaku excelled at using his lateral movements to cover as much ground as possible, and he routinely won around the edge with his solid counters and instincts.

The Browns are coming off a three-win season, and there’s plenty of uncertainty about Myles Garrett’s future.

Ezeiruaku is no Myles Garrett, but regardless of what they choose to do with the star pass rusher, they need to add more depth there.

