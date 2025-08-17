Former NFL Scout Raves About Dillon Gabriel’s First Start

The Cleveland Browns just got a glimpse of what Dillon Gabriel can do.

And while it was just the preseason, it was still important to watch what he had in store.

With that in mind, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly gushed about the former Oregon star:

“Hats off to Dillon Gabriel. Talk about a response! He got thrown to the wolves against the Eagles and despite all the Shedeur Sanders noise… 72.2% first half completion percentage in his first preseason start in Philadelphia. Says a lot,” Kelly posted on X.

Hats off to Dillon Gabriel. Talk about a response! He got thrown to the wolves against the Eagles and despite all the Shedeur Sanders noise… 72.2% first half completion percentage in his first preseason start in Philadelphia. Says a lot. pic.twitter.com/jfPtqdVCdW — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) August 16, 2025

All things considered, Gabriel was under a lot of pressure to prove that he belonged.

The Browns have faced plenty of criticism over their decision to take him in the third round, and after watching Shedeur Sanders have a solid debut last week, he had to show why he was still ahead of him in the pecking order.

Granted, the two turnovers in just one half of football are also worth mentioning, but again, this is the time of the year to make this type of mistake.

The Browns will most likely name Joe Flacco as their starter at some point soon.

That position always seemed like it was the veteran’s job to lose.

That’s not the case with the backup spot.

Kenny Pickett continues to miss key opportunities to make the gap narrower, and with both Gabriel and Sanders looking solid in their respective debuts, the Browns might not be under much pressure to part ways with him.

There’s still another preseason game left on the schedule, and they may want to watch what Pickett can do before jumping to conclusions.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Make Bold QB Move Ahead Of Season